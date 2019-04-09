Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Lee Johnson. View Sign

Katie entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:01 pm. She was an 86 year old native of Union Church, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8 pm; visitation resumes at St. Mary B. C. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Conway Knighten; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include their children, Eddie Johnson, Jr. (Debra), Jacqueline Higgins (Reginald), Kelvin Johnson (Cynthia), and Baron Johnson (Barbara); siblings, Lubertha Bolden, Willie Spiller, Jr., Charlie Spiller (Patricia), Billy Jean Spiller (Sally) and Jackie Tolliver (Milton); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Johnson, Sr.; parents, Willie and Onakate Gray Spiller; twin sons, Keith and Kenneth Johnson. Funeral Home Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary

5905 Hwy 19

Zachary , LA 70791

