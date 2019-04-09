Katie Lee Johnson

Katie entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 7:01 pm. She was an 86 year old native of Union Church, Mississippi and a resident of Baton Rouge. Visitation at Miller & Daughter Mortuary, Friday, April 12, 2019 from 6-8 pm; visitation resumes at St. Mary B. C. on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 8:00 am until service at 10:00 am conducted by Rev. Conway Knighten; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include their children, Eddie Johnson, Jr. (Debra), Jacqueline Higgins (Reginald), Kelvin Johnson (Cynthia), and Baron Johnson (Barbara); siblings, Lubertha Bolden, Willie Spiller, Jr., Charlie Spiller (Patricia), Billy Jean Spiller (Sally) and Jackie Tolliver (Milton); 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Johnson, Sr.; parents, Willie and Onakate Gray Spiller; twin sons, Keith and Kenneth Johnson.
