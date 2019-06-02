Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Lynn Roan Woodall. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Woodall was a teacher for over 30 years in the Central School District. She was preceded in death by her parents, Zephra Mae Moore Roan and George Mason Roan; three brothers, George Davis Roan, Billy Joe Roan and Jimmy Roan and three sisters, Betty Mae Roan Martin, Patsy Jean Roan Russell and Alice Faye Roan Poole. She is survived by her son and daughter in law; Frank "BJ" Woodall and Ashley Woodall of Addis, LA; grandson, Fulton Page Woodall of Addis, LA; husband of 23 years, Albert Buford "Sonny" Woodall of Central, LA; brother and sister in law, Raymond Roan and Lorree Roan of Monroe, LA; brother, Bobby John Roan of Monroe, LA and sister and brother in law, Diane Roan Yoes and Greg Yoes. Services will be held at 2:00pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Greenoaks Funeral Home-9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge, LA with visitation from 12:00pm to service time at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

