Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales , LA 70737
(225)-647-8608
Visitation
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales , LA 70737
Visitation
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales , LA 70737
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales , LA 70737
Obituary

Katie Mae Fautheree Broussard, born in Caledonia, AR and resident of Prairieville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the age of 89. Katie was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and aunt, who loved to spend time with her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening, canning, grocery and bargain shopping. Katie was a faithful member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Gonzales. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Broussard Hudgins (James); sons, Arthur Broussard Jr. (Debbie), Roger Broussard Sr. (Cheryl), Allen Wayne Broussard (Robin); daughter-in-law, Denise Broussard; sisters, Shirley Moyer (Johnny); brothers, Aubrey Fautheree Jr. (Joycelyn), Bill Fautheree (Martha), Ira Fautheree ( Wanda); brother-in-law, Jerry Shuck; grandchildren, Michelle Raborn, Michael Broussard, Christie Ceighton (Eric), Brian Broussard (Natalie), Roger Broussard Jr. (Becky), Kenneth Broussard (Kelly), Katrina Broussard, Eric Broussard (Coty), Justin Hudgins, Travis Hudgins, Nicole Pittman (Andrew); great grandchildren, Jessica, Sarah, Ashley, Katie, Julius, Sophia, Morgan, Nathan, Kara, Tayler, Alex, Matthew, Isabella, Margaret, Noah, Dawson, Fletcher, Ethan, Allie, Kathryn, Kathleen, Jude, Sharon, Trey, Hailie; great-great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Elijah, Hailey, and Kali. Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Broussard Sr.; son, Ronnie Broussard; parents, Mary Ella and Aubrey Fautheree; siblings, Robert Fautheree and Sue Shuck. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 5 pm until 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales from 9 am until funeral service at 11 am. Interment will follow at Broussard Family Cemetery in Prairieville. Roger Broussard Jr., Eric Broussard, Brian Broussard, Michael Broussard, Justin Hudgins, Travis Hudgins, Nathan Creighton, Julius Burke will serve as pallbearers. Ethan Broussard, Fletcher Broussard, Alex Broussard, Matthew Broussard, Noah Broussard will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorial donations can be made in Katie's honor to the Pennington Biomedical Research Center. 