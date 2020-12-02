Katie Marie "Katie Bug" Austin, the light of our lives, died Monday, November 16, 2020 in Dwight, Illinois at the age of 27. We long to hold her one last time, to see her smile one last time and especially to hear her laughter one last time. She was truly our ray of sunshine and will be greatly missed. Katie was a country girl at heart being raised in Erwinville, Louisiana. She loved to ride a four-wheeler, go crabbing and eat crawfish. She was gifted with culinary skills and enjoyed being in the kitchen. Katie was always creating new recipes to the delight of her family. Katie's biggest joy was being a mother. She spent many days in the parks and local zoo enjoying the beauty of the day and relishing in the excitement of her children. She is survived in death by her three beautiful children, Aaliyah Marie Payne (LiLi), Brayden Lucas Payne (Brae Brae) and Wyatt Austin Wiechmann (WyWy-"tinker bug"), mother, Debbie Contois Austin; sisters Amy Austin Davis, husband, Jason and Sarah Elaine Austin, brother Steven Harrold Austin, wife, Jessica Denise and their son Lincoln Steven Austin, niece Haley Rochelle Mason and son Jax Mason Gilmer; maternal grandmother Phyllis Elaine Contois, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Katie was preceded in death by her brother Jonathan Sibley Austin, her father Harrold Hansel Austin and Paternal Grandparents Hansel and Lizadee Austin. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence or FUMC-Youth Scholarship Fund. Services will be held on Saturday, December 5 at First United Methodist Church, 930 N. Blvd, Baton Rouge; visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary followed by memorial service at 11:00 a.m.

