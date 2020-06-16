Katie Marie Harris entered into eternal rest on June 10, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a Retired Educator. Survived by her loving and devoted daughter, Yolanda Laverne Walker; devoted and loving sister, Pearl H. Singleton; Godchildren, Jerelyn Thornton, Nicole White O'Conner, Keri Harris and Hozie Ronald Fontenberry, II; sisters-in-law, MacArthur E. Harris and Anita S. Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 18, 2020, 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Plaquemine, 58790 Iron Farm Rd., Plaquemine, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.