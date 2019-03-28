Evangelist Katie Rose Sterling Gaines, a resident of Geismar, departed this life on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Baton Rouge General Medical Center at the age of 74, Visiting at Hambrick's Family Mortuary, Gonzales on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 5PM until 8PM, and on Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 9AM until 11AM, at First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Geismar, conducted by Rev. Corey Gaines. Interment in Church Cemetery. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Edward Gaines Sr., children, great-grandchildren, and other relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katie Rose Sterling Gaines.
Hambrick Family Mortuary - Gonzalez
808 W Worthy Street
Gonzales, LA 70737
(225) 644-3302
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 28 to Mar. 30, 2019