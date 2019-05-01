Adored in her lifetime and mourned in her death, Katie Sygalas Pierce passed away peacefully at her home in Baker, LA on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the age of 95. Katie was born in Baton Rouge, LA on September 4, 1923 to the union of Katie Lairf Sygalas and Frank Joseph Sygalas. Katie was a graduate of Baton Rouge High School and was retired from the Baton Rouge City Police Department. She was a member of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Eastern Star, and the Foster Road Baptist Church. Katie is preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. Pierce, her parents Katie Laird Sygalas and Frank Joseph Sygalas; her brother Frank J. Sygalas, Jr; her sisters Mildred Sygalas Dees, Geraldine Sygalas Nettles, Dorothy Sygalas Patton, Elaine Sygalas Ricks, and Virginia Sygalas Ainsworth; and her supportive sisters-in-laws and their husbands, Irma Pierce Hebert and her husband ,Loland, and Magnolia Pierce Newsom and her husband James. Katie Pierce is survived by her son, C. Brent Pierce of Baker, LA; her daughters Karen Pierce Dykes (Steve) of New Orleans, Gwynne M. Pierce of Seabrook, TX, Janice K. Pierce (Phillip Groth) of Janesville, WI, Lori Pierce Dunphy (Jim) of Baton Rouge; her grandsons, Aaron Groth of Austin, TX, Nathaniel Groth od Madison, WI and Pierce Dunphy of Baton Rouge; her sister Peggy Sygalas Denbo of Hot Springs, AR; and numerous nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews. The family of Katie Pierce would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Cardinal Hospice and her caregivers, Mary Banks, Barbara Thomas, Ceola Shepard, Catherine Tulli, Malisa Hernandez, and Lisa Davis for making her comfortable in her final days. Visitation will be held at Rabenhorst Funeral Home, 825 Government Street, on Saturday May 4, 2019 from 12 pm until 3 pm. The funeral service will begin at 3 pm. Interment to follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 1 to May 4, 2019