Kawanna Latrice Ventress Myles entered into eternal rest on March 4, 2020 at the age of 46. She was a Nurse at Heritage Manor of Baton Rouge II and a 1991 Graduate of Belaire High School. Survived by her husband, Willie Joseph Myles; parents, Eddie Ventress and Eva Ventress; sons, Daricus Ventress, Tanzel Smart, Jr. and William Myles; sister, Kuristen Ventress; 3 grandchildren. Visitation Friday, March 13, 2020, 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, March 14, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, New Home Ministries, 3000 Tecumseh St., Baton Rouge, LA. Bishop Samuel Blakes officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020