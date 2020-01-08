Kay Arras Bourgeois, age 77, passed away on January 8, 2020. She was a native of Gramercy, LA and a resident of Paulina, LA. She was a secretary at Lutcher High School for 31 years. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, William "Billy" Bourgeois Sr.; children, Seth (Sherry), Mary Ellen Roper (Gerard), William "BoBilly" (ShooShoo) and Brian (Neta); grandchildren, Ross Roper (Courtney), Remy Roper (Megan), Shelby Bourgeois, Seth Bourgeois (Erin), Sutton Bourgeois, Chase Bourgeois, Hunter Bourgeois (Madison), Brianna Bourgeois, Noah Bourgeois and Logan Bourgeois; great-grandchild, Theo Roper; and sisters Ann Arras Williamson (Greg) and Sue A. Louque (Danny). Kay is preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Winnie Arras. Visitation will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at Rose Lynn Funeral Home in Lutcher, Louisiana. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Paulina, Louisiana from 10:00 A.M. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10, 2020