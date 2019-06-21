Kay Bergeron, 70, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on June 18, 2019. She worked for many years at Trane Heating and Air, but her true passion was LSU sports and going to the ballgames. Kay will be truly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her and her legacy will live on through generations. Kay is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jimmy Bergeron; son, Chad Bergeron and wife Jeorgi; granddaughter, Alexis Bergeron; great grandson, Keenan Johnson; and siblings, Wendy Perret, Danette Becnel (Dennis), Angie Babin (Cain) and Herman Melancon Jr. (Kelly) She is preceded in death by her son, James Bergeron Jr.; her parents, Louise and Herman Melancon Sr.; and sister, Patsy Loupe. Visitation will take place at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 9:30 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30am. Interment will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary