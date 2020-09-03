Kay Bronstad Hughes died peacefully of Alzheimer's at 1:35 pm on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at the age of 79 in her home in Husser, Louisiana. Kay was born in Fort Worth Texas to Polly McCollum and Byron Bronstad of Kilgore, Texas and met Patrick Hughes of Natchez, Mississippi at Virginia Military Institute while a student at Mary Baldwin College in Virginia, and they married in 1960 at Denton Texas. They then lived in Germany, the Panama Canal Zone, Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, and many other military locations for 20 years, until his retirement as Lt. Colonel in 1981. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Polly McCollum McGee Reeder; Father, Byron Bronstad; sister, Margaret McGee; and brother, Robert McGee. Kay is survived by her husband, Lt. Colonel (Ret.) Patrick R. Hughes of Husser, LA; her three daughters, Teresa Buchanan of New Orleans, Deborah Conway of Waxhaw, NC, Carolyn Sheffield of Porter (Houston), TX; son, Ray Scott Hughes of Clinton, MS; sister- in-law, Suzanna Reeder of Port Aransas, TX; nephew, Bobbie McGee; niece, Leslie (Missy) Brown; twelve grandchildren and one great grandchild. Kay was a devout Christian and a gifted achiever, mother, leader and businesswoman. She excelled from her youth as Homecoming Queen and National Honor Society member at Kilgore High School; to Officers' Wives club leader in Schwaebish Gmuend Germany, to head of the Army Community Service in Ft. Campbell. She also received St. Barbara's Medal for Ft. Sill Oklahoma. She served as the church secretary in Ft. Clayton, Panama Canal Zone. Upon her husband's retirement in 1981, she became a MaryKay Cosmetics Sales Director in Baton Rouge, LA, and worked for 33 years earning innumerable sales awards, trophies, the Miss Go Give award and several pink Cadillacs and other vehicles. She was loved and honored by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at McKneely Funeral Home in Amite from 4 pm to 5 pm on Monday, September 7, 2020 with funeral services beginning at 5 pm. Interment and a final service will follow later at the Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington Virginia. Memorial gifts may be made to any Alzheimer's research organization....OUR HOMECOMING QUEEN, HAS GONE HOME...

