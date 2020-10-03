1/
Kay Guerin Cannon
Kay Guerin Cannon, a resident of Maurepas, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, at the age of 63. She was preceded in death by her parents, F. Wallace Guerin and Emma Rae Guerin and a brother, Kurt Wallace Guerin. Kay is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry G. Cannon. She is survived by a brother, Scott Guerin and wife Debra Guerin, a sister-in-law and spouse, Ellen (Guerin) Blackledge and many nieces and nephews and many, many friends. Kay touched many young lives as an elementary school teacher for 26 years at Holy Family School in Port Allen. Kay was active in Girl Scouts as a scout and years as an adult achieving the Silver Leadership award. Pallbearers will be Austin Guerin, Jamie Cannon, Thomas Cannon, Grant Guerin, Corey Creed, and Matt Deshotel. Honorary pallbearers will be Desmond Gilliam and Pat Creed. Visitation will be at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd, on Monday, October 5, 2020, from 10 a.m.until service at 11 a.m. conducted by Marty Cannon. Burial will at Roselawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 3 to Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
OCT
5
Service
11:00 AM
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
