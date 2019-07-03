Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Marie Guidroz Jarreau. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Lakeland , LA Interment Following Services Chenal Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

On September 1, 1955, a beautiful, green-eyed soul entered its earthly dwelling, and in the early morning hours of July 2, 2019, Kay Marie Guidroz Jarreau was called back home. She was the epitome of a true Christian woman; always there for anyone at any time. She constantly assisted others in need by running errands and taking them to doctor's visits. She lovingly, and without hesitation, took care of ill family members. She held different jobs throughout her life, but her most rewarding was housekeeping. She was immaculate and took great pride in her tasks. She was THE BEST cook and baker around. She loved doing this for her family and watching their reactions to tasting. She loved the casino in Marksville, playing Sizzlin' 7s with her mom, Pete, Betty and Mary. She also loved her pokeno nights with her ladies. She will be greatly missed by so many. She is survived by her husband, Randall Jarreau and son, Joshua. She is also survived by her mother-in-law, Elsie Jarreau, brothers Russell "Pete" Guidroz, Freddie Guidroz and wife Cindy, Gary Guidroz and wife Cindy, sister, Connie Jarreau and husband Mitch; brother-in-law, Joseph Donachricha, Godsons Jason Guidroz and Jeremy Jarreau, her W. A., Zach Jarreau, grandchildren in heart, Autumn Schapatone and Maddox Jarreau, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and great and great-great nieces and nephews She is preceded in death by her grandparents Caesar and Cornelius David Jarreau and Clay and Marie Guidroz; Mother, Violet Jarreau Guidroz Comeaux, father, Wilfred Guidroz, Step-Father, Daniel Comeaux; Father-in-law, Waddell Jarreau; Brother, Whitley "Spookie" Guidroz and wife Shirley; Sisters Mary Donachricha and Patricia Guidroz; Nephew, Jay Freddie Guidroz, Great-niece, Beth Alphonse Babin; Special Cousin, Mona Donachricha Kidder, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Pallbearers will be Jason Guidroz, Dustin Guidroz, Robbie Guidroz, Jeremy Jarreau, Zach Jarreau, Mitch Jarreau, and Honorary Pallbearer, Maddox Jarreau. A visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads. A visitation will also be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland from 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am. Interment will follow in Chenal Cemetery. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 3 to July 5, 2019

