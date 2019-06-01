Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Marie LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Send Flowers Obituary

Kay Marie LeBlanc, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 29, 2019. Kay loved to spend her time sewing Christmas stockings that she sewed for all of her children, their spouses, all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Mr. Ray, also loved spending time with longtime friends, Raymond and Belinda, red-fishing. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lawrence "Ray" LeBlanc, her children; son, Trey LeBlanc (Angie); daughters, Poppy Cox White (John), Lacey LeBlanc Triche (Justin); grandchildren, Lindsey, Katie, Allie, Ashley, Luke, Tristan, Nicholas and Raegan; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Holmes (Scott), Terri Phillips (Ronnie) and Jerri Duvernet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood Duvernet, Lois Andrews Duvernet and brother Robert Michael Duvernet. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Trey LeBlanc, John White, Chris Holmes, Luke White, Tristan LeBlanc, Nicholas LeBlanc and Justin Triche. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 11:00am until service time of 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to in Kay LeBlanc's name. Kay Marie LeBlanc, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 29, 2019. Kay loved to spend her time sewing Christmas stockings that she sewed for all of her children, their spouses, all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Mr. Ray, also loved spending time with longtime friends, Raymond and Belinda, red-fishing. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lawrence "Ray" LeBlanc, her children; son, Trey LeBlanc (Angie); daughters, Poppy Cox White (John), Lacey LeBlanc Triche (Justin); grandchildren, Lindsey, Katie, Allie, Ashley, Luke, Tristan, Nicholas and Raegan; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Holmes (Scott), Terri Phillips (Ronnie) and Jerri Duvernet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood Duvernet, Lois Andrews Duvernet and brother Robert Michael Duvernet. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Trey LeBlanc, John White, Chris Holmes, Luke White, Tristan LeBlanc, Nicholas LeBlanc and Justin Triche. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 11:00am until service time of 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to in Kay LeBlanc's name. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Website Map/Directions Greenoaks Funeral Home Baton Rouge , LA (225) 925-5331 Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.