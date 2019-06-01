Kay Marie LeBlanc, a resident of Baton Rouge, passed away on May 29, 2019. Kay loved to spend her time sewing Christmas stockings that she sewed for all of her children, their spouses, all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She and her husband, Mr. Ray, also loved spending time with longtime friends, Raymond and Belinda, red-fishing. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lawrence "Ray" LeBlanc, her children; son, Trey LeBlanc (Angie); daughters, Poppy Cox White (John), Lacey LeBlanc Triche (Justin); grandchildren, Lindsey, Katie, Allie, Ashley, Luke, Tristan, Nicholas and Raegan; and four great-grandchildren; sisters, Pat Holmes (Scott), Terri Phillips (Ronnie) and Jerri Duvernet. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lynwood Duvernet, Lois Andrews Duvernet and brother Robert Michael Duvernet. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Trey LeBlanc, John White, Chris Holmes, Luke White, Tristan LeBlanc, Nicholas LeBlanc and Justin Triche. Visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 11:00am until service time of 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to in Kay LeBlanc's name.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 1 to June 3, 2019