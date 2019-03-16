Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Page Mese. View Sign

Kay Page Mese, 84, born in McComb, MS, raised in New Orleans and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, died March 11, 2019. She was a graduate of Sophie B. Wright High School and Loyola University in New Orleans. She is survived by her five children and spouses, Mark D. Mese and Joel Moseley Mese, Rosalind Mese Gatsios, David G. Mese and Rhonda Roussel Mese, John R. Mese and Dawn Kelsey Mese, and Gordon P. Mese and Julie Sibley Morgan; her grandchildren, Ari Gatsios, Eleni Gatsios, Quin Mese and Kelsey Rae Mese; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. J.D. Mese, DDS; her parents, Gordon Ashton Page and Ruth Aline Quin; and her brothers Malcolm Lee Page and Carleton Clifton Page. Kay was known for her friendly smile, and warmth of heart. The sheer amount of friends who have reached out to her children since her passing is a testament to the number of lives she touched. "I remember instinctively liking her." "Beautiful, fun-loving." "Such a smart lady." The list of compliments has gone on and on. One of the things that always amazed her kids in the early years was watching Kay and her husband J.D. dance--old school subtle swing at its best-- they really were a great team on and off the floor. Recently Kay spent many happy hours with other members of the Whealdon Estates Community, enjoyed being with her dog Roxy and reading. It can truly be said that she could find happiness wherever she went. Thanks to all of the caregivers and others at Whealdon who helped to make her stay there feel like home. A special thank you to "Cousin Kathy" Wheeler and Kay's granddaughter Eleni for going above and beyond in caring for Kay for which her children will be forever grateful. There will be a private memorial service at a later date followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park with her husband, J.D. Mese. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may do so to Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy, LA Pet Pantry or any charity of donor's choice. Kay Page Mese, 84, born in McComb, MS, raised in New Orleans and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, died March 11, 2019. She was a graduate of Sophie B. Wright High School and Loyola University in New Orleans. She is survived by her five children and spouses, Mark D. Mese and Joel Moseley Mese, Rosalind Mese Gatsios, David G. Mese and Rhonda Roussel Mese, John R. Mese and Dawn Kelsey Mese, and Gordon P. Mese and Julie Sibley Morgan; her grandchildren, Ari Gatsios, Eleni Gatsios, Quin Mese and Kelsey Rae Mese; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Dr. J.D. Mese, DDS; her parents, Gordon Ashton Page and Ruth Aline Quin; and her brothers Malcolm Lee Page and Carleton Clifton Page. Kay was known for her friendly smile, and warmth of heart. The sheer amount of friends who have reached out to her children since her passing is a testament to the number of lives she touched. "I remember instinctively liking her." "Beautiful, fun-loving." "Such a smart lady." The list of compliments has gone on and on. One of the things that always amazed her kids in the early years was watching Kay and her husband J.D. dance--old school subtle swing at its best-- they really were a great team on and off the floor. Recently Kay spent many happy hours with other members of the Whealdon Estates Community, enjoyed being with her dog Roxy and reading. It can truly be said that she could find happiness wherever she went. Thanks to all of the caregivers and others at Whealdon who helped to make her stay there feel like home. A special thank you to "Cousin Kathy" Wheeler and Kay's granddaughter Eleni for going above and beyond in caring for Kay for which her children will be forever grateful. There will be a private memorial service at a later date followed by interment at Roselawn Memorial Park with her husband, J.D. Mese. Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may do so to Catholic High School, St. Joseph's Academy, LA Pet Pantry or any charity of donor's choice. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close