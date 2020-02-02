Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kay Stacey. View Sign Service Information Renaissance Services 12552 Airline Hwy Gonzales , LA 70737 (225)-644-2976 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Lanier Baptist Church Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM Lanier Baptist Church Service 11:00 AM Lanier Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

January 31, 2020 the day she lived for was finally here! Kay Stacey met her Lord and Savior, she was 74. She praised him and adored him to the very minute he called her home. Kay served her church and her community with everything within her. Though she wasn't perfect, her God never failed. She loved honestly and truly as Christ loved, believing that freely, freely, we have received; freely freely give. Kay loved her family and had a special bond with each and every one of them. She will be missed dearly by her husband of 55 years, Francis C. Stacey; her children, Evette Stacey Castille and Eric Paul Stacey; son and daughter-in-law Bryan Castille and Julie Stacey. Her grandchildren, Chase, Wesley, Joshua, Austin, Rachel, Brittianey and eight great-grandchildren all knew her as "Nanny" and meant the world to her. Kay was born in Cleburne, Texas on September 5, 1945. She was greeted in heaven by parents Era Mae McMillin and Melvin Myers and brother and sister Don Myers and Sandra Myers. Kay always held a special place for Texas in her heart. Kay left her mark on the world as an interior designer for fifty-six years and worked with some of the top designers in the nation. Her work can be seen from California to Virginia to Jamaica. She loved her work and worked tirelessly to get her jobs out on time. No matter who you were, she treated everyone with the same respect. Kay stayed focused on her true passion which was helping the youth of her church. As youth minister of Lanier Baptist Church, she spent countless hours helping and teaching her youth about the Lord. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to Lanier Baptist Church, 4851 Lanier Dr., Baton Rouge, La 70812 to further her heart reach ministry. All services will be held at Lanier Baptist Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 5 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Thursday, February 6 from 9:00 am - 11:00 am. The service will begin at 11:00 with reception to follow. Pallbearers for the service will be Kay's grandsons, Scott Stacey and Braxton Whitmore and honorary pallbearer Robert Reams and L.H. Pourciau. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020

