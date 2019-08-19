The Advocate Obituaries
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View Map
Kaye Rowland Hurst Obituary
Kaye Rowland Hurst was reunited with the love of her life, Robin Lee Hurst on August 18, 2019. Kaye loved photography, music, cooking, baking, traveling, entertaining, and loved the Smokey Mountains. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother, and was a friend to everyone she met. She is survived by her son, Jeremy Hurst and wife, Gretchen Hurst; her daughter, Shannon DalPozzal and husband, James DalPozzal; her grandchildren, Benjamin Lane, Lauren Lane, Olive Hurst and Pearl Hurst; her mother, Rose Balsam of Huntsville, AL; her sister, Robbi Montgomery; her brother, Dennis Rowland along with her numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robin L. Hurst; her twin sister, Linda Faye Rowland; her father, Stacey Warren Rowland; her loving stepfather, A.D. Balsam; and her father-in-law Walter Warren Hurst, Jr. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 11:00 am until funeral services at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of Baton Rouge.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22, 2019
