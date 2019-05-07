Kayla Joy Billups was born on April 23, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. at Texas Children's Hospital in Houston, Texas to her proud parents, Miracle D. Myles of Plaquemine, Louisiana, and Kevin P. Billups of Busly, Louisiana. Baby Kayla entered eternal rest on May 1, 2019 at 5:03 a.m., while in the loving care of her mother and father. Before her passing, Baby Kayla was baptized on April 30, 2019 by Bishop Ruth Thompson, Bible Teachers International Ministries, Spring, Texas. Baby Kayla leaves to cherish her precious memory: her loving parents; her maternal grandparents Janice Montague-Myles and Allen J. Myles, Sr., her paternal grandparents Bruce and Patricia Billups of Brusly, Louisiana; her Aunts Tiffany Myles Crosby, Baton Rouge, LA, Amanda Myles Wright (Eric), Lafayette, LA, Jamie Woolfolk (Bertrand), Maringouin, LA, Reanna Billups-Deggs, Addis, LA; her uncles Allen J. Myles, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and Ramond Billups (Shakita) Addis, LA; and a host of great aunts and uncles, cousins, relatives, and friends. Baby Kayla was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents, and numerous great aunts and uncles.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 7 to May 8, 2019