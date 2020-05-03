Kaylen Gabriel JaKari Miller. Without warning, Baby Kaylen was gently kissed by an angel at the tender age of two months in the wee morning hours on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Graveside service at Southern Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:00 am. Survivors include his loving parents, Faith Carter and JaKari Miller; sister, JaKhyla Miller; maternal grandmother, Angela Jackson; paternal grandparents, Dora Self (Clyde) and Rickie Miller; great-grandmother, Margaret Jackson; aunts: Hope Jackson (her children Jaden Jackson and Ethan Jackson); JaDauyn Miller and Journi Self; uncles: John A. Jackson, III, Javon , JaDavian and Joshua Self; great-aunts, Wanda Jackson, Dawn Johnson, Latasaha Hillard; great-uncles, Roy Hunter and Myron Jackson(Janet); a host of (great) uncles, (great) aunts, cousins and other relatives; preceded in death by his paternal great-grandmother, Pamela Douglas; maternal great-grandfather, William Jackson Sr,; great-uncle, Carl S Jackson. Officiating pastor is his great-aunt, Apostle JoAnn Jackson-Charleston of Adonai International Ministries, 1610 Kildeer St. Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70807. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

