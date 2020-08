Or Copy this URL to Share

Ke'Lin Deneen Dillard enter to rest on Monday, August 17, 2020. She was resident of Baton Rouge La. Graveside service will be Tuesday, August 25, 2020 12 noon. Conducted by Rev Joseph Quincy. Interment: Roselawn Memorial Park, Baton Rouge La. Professional Service Entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs, La.

