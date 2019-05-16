Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keagan Stoan Furlong. View Sign Service Information Seale Funeral Service, Inc. 1720 S. Range Ave. Denham Springs , LA 70726 (225)-664-4143 Send Flowers Obituary

Keagan Stoan Furlong, age 22 of Denham Springs, died unexpectedly on May 7, 2019 at University Hospital, Columbia, Missouri. He was born in Baton Rouge, LA on January 12, 1997 to Jonathan Furlong and Monica Parker. At the age of 16, Keagan and his dad moved to Mountain View, Arkansas, where he attended high school and played football and baseball. He graduated from Mountain View High School in 2016. He attended National Park College in Hot Springs, Arkansas before he made the decision to join the service. He was currently enlisted in the Army National Guard. Keagan was a devoted son, and grandson. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, playing sports and music. He was a spiritual young man and involved in many church activities, including teaching Sunday school to the younger children. He was known as a giving person and even in death, his giving continues, as his donation of organs and tissues will save the lives of five people and touch the lives of many, many more. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him. Keagan is survived by his parents Jonathan E. Furlong, and Monica P. Fontenot; stepfather, Colt Fontenot; sister, Chloe Moore, stepsister, Layla Fontenot. He also leaves his maternal great-grandparents, Joseph and Marie Bergeron; maternal grandparents, David and Sonia Parker, Timothy Johnson and Krista Rabalais; paternal grandparents, Richard and Marilyn Furlong; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was welcomed into heaven by his paternal great-grandparents, Eugene and Arvie Hornsby; and his maternal great-grandparents, John and Audrey Parker; uncle, Brayden Johnson; great-uncle, Robert "Bobby" Hornsby. A memorial service will be held at Seale Funeral Home from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019. 