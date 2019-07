Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keiffer P. Meyers. View Sign Service Information Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-925-5331 Visitation 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM Greenoaks Funeral Home 9595 Florida Blvd Baton Rouge , LA 70815 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keiffer P. Meyers, age 89 was born on July 1, 1930 and passed away on July 20, 2019. He served in the Army for 6 years and was a Military Police and a Paratrooper. Keiffer was an Engineering Specialist for DOTD in the Cement Testing Lab. Keiffer is preceded in death by his father, Ursin Meyers; mother, Mila M. Hebert; brothers: William Meyers, Dallas Meyers; sister, Myrtis M. Robertson. Keiffer is survived by his wife, Edna Bessie Filby Meyers; daughter, Kristina L. Meyers Achord; Sons: Jeffrey P. Meyers, Philip K. Meyers, Eric J. Meyers, Michael K. Meyers; sister, Zola M. Bourgeois; brother, Raywood J. Meyers; grandchildren: Brian Meyers, Kaitlyn M. Boudreaux, Ashton Meyers, Adam Meyers, Joel Meyers, James Meyers, Jeremy Meyers; great grandchildren: Landon Meyers, Isabella Meyers, James and Sydney Boudreaux, Dayton and Jude Meyers, Joey, Jet, Jax Meyers, Chloe and Mila Meyers. Pallbearers honoring Keiffer P. Meyers will be Brian Meyers, Ashton Meyers, Adam Meyers, Joel Meyers, James Meyers, and Jeremy Meyers. Honorary Pallbearer will be Stephen Perkins. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5pm – 9pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9am – 11am followed by interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Keiffer P. Meyers, age 89 was born on July 1, 1930 and passed away on July 20, 2019. He served in the Army for 6 years and was a Military Police and a Paratrooper. Keiffer was an Engineering Specialist for DOTD in the Cement Testing Lab. Keiffer is preceded in death by his father, Ursin Meyers; mother, Mila M. Hebert; brothers: William Meyers, Dallas Meyers; sister, Myrtis M. Robertson. Keiffer is survived by his wife, Edna Bessie Filby Meyers; daughter, Kristina L. Meyers Achord; Sons: Jeffrey P. Meyers, Philip K. Meyers, Eric J. Meyers, Michael K. Meyers; sister, Zola M. Bourgeois; brother, Raywood J. Meyers; grandchildren: Brian Meyers, Kaitlyn M. Boudreaux, Ashton Meyers, Adam Meyers, Joel Meyers, James Meyers, Jeremy Meyers; great grandchildren: Landon Meyers, Isabella Meyers, James and Sydney Boudreaux, Dayton and Jude Meyers, Joey, Jet, Jax Meyers, Chloe and Mila Meyers. Pallbearers honoring Keiffer P. Meyers will be Brian Meyers, Ashton Meyers, Adam Meyers, Joel Meyers, James Meyers, and Jeremy Meyers. Honorary Pallbearer will be Stephen Perkins. A visitation will be held Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 5pm – 9pm at Greenoaks Funeral Home. Visitation will resume Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 9am – 11am followed by interment in Greenoaks Memorial Park. 9595 Florida Blvd. Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 21 to July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close