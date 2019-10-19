Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Keith Alan Carpenter. View Sign Service Information Broadmoor United Methodist Chr 10230 Mollylea Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70815 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Service 1:00 PM Broadmoor United Methodist Church 10230 Mollylea Drive Baton Rouge , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Keith Alan Carpenter was born October 27, 1956 and peacefully passed on October 16, 2019 with his devoted wife Margaret by his side. Keith was a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge. He retired from ExxonMobile after 32 years of service. He established Keith A. Carpenter, CPA, LLC in 2000. He had a dedicated bookkeeper, Brandy Bryant, who was his right hand. He was a valued and respected volunteer board member for more than 15 years at EFCU Financial. He used his CPA skills, not only in his practice, but to assist others at the credit union. He held the position of Secretary/Treasurer for most of his tenure there. Keith was a very generous businessman and friend who gave countless charitable services to anyone in need. He was a graduate of LSU and an avid Tiger fan. He loved getting together with friends, whether for a game, or just socializing. He was a loyal friend and will be missed by all who had the honor of knowing him. He is survived by his loving wife Margaret Easterly, whom he adored, and his pups Jackson and Lily. Also his daughter Robyn Carpenter and grandson Cash. His son Alan Carpenter. Sister Stephanie Newman and husband Gary. Special cousins Cindi Wright and Denise Denicola. Predeceased by his mother Dorothy Hastings Carpenter, father Benjamin Max Carpenter, brothers Kenny and B.M. "Butch" Carpenter,Jr. Leo and Jolie. His "favorite" Uncle Hank Carpenter joined him on October 17. "KFC" left behind many friends who will miss him. Arrangements to celebrate Keith's life are being held at Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive, Baton Rouge, on Tuesday October 22 from 11a.m. -1 p.m. with a service immediately following. Margaret would like to thank everyone who contributed in helping Keith, especially Dr. Glen Schwartzberg. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Diabetes Association. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2019

