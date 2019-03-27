Keith Anthony Miller entered into eternal rest at his home in Marietta, Georgia on Saturday, March 16, 2019. He was a 55 year old native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Hughes United Methodist Church on Friday, March 29, 2019 from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Constance Saizon; interment at Roselawn Memorial Park. Survivors include his loving mother, Gwendolyn Miller; siblings, Debra Miller Borskey (Thomas) and Billy Miller; a niece; two nephews; aunts; uncles; other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his father, Rev. W.J. Miller; brother, Daryl Miller; maternal grandparents, Thomas and Mary Ella Williams; and paternal grandparents, Rev. Wm. and Janie Purdy Miller Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
