Keith Beter Bihary, a resident of Zachary and a former resident of Louise S. Davis Developmental Center in New Orleans, died on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. He was 60 years old. Visitation will be at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020 from 9 am until 10 am. Burial will be in Azalea Rest Cemetery in Zachary. Keith is preceded in death by his parents, Zolti and Lydia Bihary.