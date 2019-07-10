Keith David O'Banion Sr., age 72 of Springfield, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, July 09, 2019, at home with his family by his side. He was born on Sunday, May 25, 1947. Keith enjoyed life and loved to travel, but he especially loved spending time with his family. Keith is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Glenda Breeland O'Banion, his sons, Keith David O'Banion Jr. and John Little and his wife Dayna, his daughter Cherie McDonald and her husband Chuck, his grandchildren, Brennan Little, Madelyn Little, Joseph Thompson, Keith David O'Banion III and Aubree Grace O'Banion, his sister, Hilda O'Banion and his brother, James O'Banion, also many nieces, nephews and close friends. Keith was preceded in death by his mother, his father and 4 brothers and 1 sister. A Graveside Service Celebrating Keith's Life will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, 11:00 am at Carter Cemetery in Springfield. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home in Hammond. Keith's guest book can be viewed at www.harrymckneely.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 10 to July 11, 2019