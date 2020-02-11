Keith Free, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, departed this life on Friday, February 7, 2020, at the age of 49. He leaves behind many special friends/co-workers from Exxon from his 28 years of work. He is survived by his sister, Billie Jean "BJ' Militello and spouse Fred Militello of Baton Rouge; brothers, Charles "Red" Free of Tucson, Arizona, Kenneth Free and spouse Randi of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He is preceded in death by his beloved mother Mary Jane "Bootsie" Free as he mourned her daily. A visitation will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Niland's Funeral Home in New Roads from 10 am until religious service at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020