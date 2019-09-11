Keith J. "Puba" Hester

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Staff of Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
Service Information
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA
70001
(504)-835-2341
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp Funeral Home
1600 North Causeway Blvd
Metairie, LA 70001
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Keith J. (Puba) Hester at Mandeville, LA died on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Elizabeth Dubuisson Hester. Father of Melissa Hester Blank (Willie) and Bradley Joseph Hester (Rikki). Son of the late Richard and Mae Frances Hester. Brother of Kevin J. Hester (Lisa), Grandfather of John William Blank. Also survived by a host of nieces and nephews. He was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity at Nicholas State University. Relatives and Friends are all invited to attend the funeral at Tharp-Sontheimer- Tharp Funeral Home, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd, Metairie, LA on Friday, September 13, 2013 at 12:30 pm. Visitation at 10:30 am. Followed by Internment at Greenwood Cemetery. Arrangements by Tharp-Sontheimer-Tharp, 1600 N. Causeway Blvd. Condolences may be expressed online at: www.tharpsontheimerfh.com. Information, (504) 835-2341.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.