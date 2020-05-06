Keith J. Thierry
Keith J.Thierry, a Musician and Educator with EBR Schools entered into eternal rest on May 4, 2020. He was a Graduate of Southern University and attended Southeastern Louisiana University, Member of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Music Fraternity and National Association of Music Educators. Survived by his parents, Calvin and Patricia Thierry; sisters, Tonja Thierry, Donna (David) Coleman, Lori (Vincent) Gregory, Toya Domineck and Kathy McCray; brothers, Dwayne (Joy) Thierry and Carl (Melanie) Thierry. He was a Musician and Educator with EBR Schools. The family will have a private service on Friday, May 8, 2020 conducted by Father Thomas F.Clark and Father Edward Chiffriller. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. A Celebration of Life Service will held at a later date. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com

Published in The Advocate from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
