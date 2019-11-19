Keith Jerome Edwards, age 49 died peacefully on November 14, 2019 at his home in Baton Rouge, LA. Keith was born on October 08, 1970 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Josie W. Williams and the late Clarence C. Hills. At an early age Keith professed his faith in Jesus Christ, and was baptized by Rev. Leo D. Cyrus, Sr. at New Hope Baptist Church. Keith was a graduate of the Central High School Class of 1988 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Southern University in 2004. Keith was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, Louisiana National Guard 769th Engineer Battalion, where he served 16 years and during this time participated in Operation Enduring Freedom. He was a longtime employee of the United States Postal Service until his retirement earlier this year. Keith was previously married to Judy Dunn-Edwards and together they raised three sons. Keith will forever be cherished in the lives of his sons: Aaron K. Dunn, Los Angeles, CA, Keon D. Edwards, Denver, CO, and Keynan J. Edwards, Baton Rouge, LA; his mother and stepfather, Monroe and Josie Williams; two sisters, Rosalind Walker, Baton Rouge, LA and MoniQue (Corey) Doyle, Slidell, LA; brother, Eugene Edwards, Baton Rouge, LA; maternal uncle, James Walker, Baton Rouge, LA and a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 9:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Greater New Galilee Baptist Church, 9185 Wilbur St., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Louisiana National Cemetery, Zachary, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019