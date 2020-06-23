Keith Langlois, a resident of Baker, LA, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at the age of 64. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until service at 1:00 p.m. celebrated by Father Mike Moroney. He is survived by his children, Jeremy Langlois and wife, Melissa, and April Kimball and husband, Chad; grandchildren, Cameron Kimball, Seth Kimball, and Birch Langlois; former wife, Valerie Nance; siblings, Barry Langlois and wife, Cheryl, Julie Leader, Lisa Longmire and husband, Royce, Jerri Gerald and husband, Scott, and Annette Dinecola and husband, Mike; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Rita Langlois; his brother, Dickie Langlois; and brother in-law, Joseph Leader. The family would like to thank the entire Ochsner Cancer Center staff for their tireless efforts, with a special thanks to April Normand, NP for being a friend when one was needed most; neighbors at Crestview Retirement Village for their support through many difficult times; and Lieutenant Avery Johnson of the Baker Police Department for his extraordinary kindness, respect, and empathy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ochsner Cancer Institute. Please sign the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.