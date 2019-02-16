Keith Mark Lavergne, a loving husband, father, brother, and friend, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at the age of 51. A lover of life and a man's man, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, Cajun cooking, and traveling. A man with an incredible heart, he never met a stranger and made everyone feel welcomed. He is survived by the love of his life who he absolutely adored, Carole Smith Lavergne; children, Matthew Lavergne, Corey Lavergne and wife Arianna, Robin Lavergne, Cheyanne Lavergne, Ethan Rankin, and Andrew Rankin; parents, VL and Carol Lavergne; siblings, Kenny Lavergne and wife Christine, and Danny Lavergne and wife Deanee; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Brian Lavergne and his grandparents. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs, LA on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1 p.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 3 p.m. #GeauxTigers.
