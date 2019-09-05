Keith Roland 'KR' Robertson III

Keith Roland "KR" Robertson, III, a native and resident of Lutcher. He passed away at 4:20 a.m., Saturday, August 31, 2019 at his residence. He was 19. Visiting at King David Baptist Church, King Avenue, Lutcher, Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m. Only, conducted by the Rev. Ferdinand Wallace, Jr. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by his father, Keith Robertson, Jr. His maternal grandparents: Eula Smith Johnson and T.C. Williams. His step-grandfather: Dennis Johnson. His paternal grandparents: Iris Clayton Robertson and Keith Robertson, Sr. His sisters: Keiante, Kei'juion and Keirra. His brothers: Keilon, K.D. and Kingdom. His uncles: Jamal Robertson and Albert (Moeisha) Batiste. His aunt: Keva Robertson,. His great-aunt: Joyce (Benjamin) Sansom, His companion: Alexis Dennis; numerous aunts, uncles, great-uncles, great-aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother: Tyler Batiste and his paternal and maternal great-grandparents. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.brazierwatson.com to sign our guest book.
