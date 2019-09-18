A native of Denham Springs, LA and a resident of Colyell, LA, Keith Wayne Coates passed away at 2:22pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, after a short battle with cancer, at the age of 55 years. Visiting will be at Unity Prayer Center, 28145 S. Frost Rd., Livingston, La. from 5:00pm until 9:00pm on Thursday, September 19, 2019. Visitation will resume at 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am on Friday, September 20, 2019, conducted by Bro. Joey Mack. Burial will be at Colyell Community Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Cherry Creel Coates; parents, Billy and Donnis Coates; son, Josh; and brothers, Gary Coates and Brian Coates (Kelly). He is preceded in death by his son, Tyler; and grandparents, Willard and Irma Coates, and Norwood and Josephine White. Pallbearers will be Larry Giamanco, Russell Lavigne, Butch Fuentes, Ricky Fuentes, J.W. Courtney, and Brent Jones. Arrangements with Church Funeral Services, St. Amant, 225-644-9683.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019