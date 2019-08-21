Wait on the Lord: Be of good courage, And He shall strengthen your heart, Wait, I say, on the Lord. (Psalms 27:14) God called Keithan De'Neil Lee, Sr. home on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at the age of 32. He leaves to cherish his memories his devoted mother Vereta Tanner Lee, children Keithan, Jr, Keilan and Keliya Lee, significant other Kelly Frazier, sisters Melita Mosby and LaDetra and LeNeka Lee, God brother Crendal Adamson, grandmother Catherine Lee, special aunt Patricia Cummings and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Keithan was preceded in death by his father Melvin Lee, brother Cedric Addison, maternal grandparents Mearn and Mayola Tanner, paternal grandfather Woodrow Lee, Sr. and aunt Annie Webb Walker. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, located at 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, LA 70726. Viewing will be on Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. until religious services at Saintsville Church of God In Christ at 8930 Plank Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70811.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 21 to Aug. 24, 2019