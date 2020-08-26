Kellie Dimm Hebert passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 60 and a native of White Castle. Graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Survived by her mother, Nell Dimm; companion, David Pilly; three daughters, Karlie Prejean (Crystal), Marxie Fontenot (Richie) and Brianne Hebert (Justin); ex-husband, David Hebert; two brothers, Ronnie Dimm (Kelly) and Troy Dimm; two sisters, Danni Kaye Granier and Theresa Tran (Van); four grandchildren, Madden, Emily, Sadie and Avery; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Fiance, Mark Lake; son, John Prejean; brother, Freddie Dimm; grandmother, Lucy Rodriguez; grandfather, Alfred Rodriguez. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.