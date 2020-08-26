1/1
Kellie Dimm Hebert
Kellie Dimm Hebert passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at her residence in Belle Rose, LA. She was 60 and a native of White Castle. Graveside service on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery, White Castle, LA. Survived by her mother, Nell Dimm; companion, David Pilly; three daughters, Karlie Prejean (Crystal), Marxie Fontenot (Richie) and Brianne Hebert (Justin); ex-husband, David Hebert; two brothers, Ronnie Dimm (Kelly) and Troy Dimm; two sisters, Danni Kaye Granier and Theresa Tran (Van); four grandchildren, Madden, Emily, Sadie and Avery; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her Fiance, Mark Lake; son, John Prejean; brother, Freddie Dimm; grandmother, Lucy Rodriguez; grandfather, Alfred Rodriguez. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 101 Loop 945 Donaldsonville, LA 70346. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
101 Loop 945
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-1900
