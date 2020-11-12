Kellie Tycer Williams, of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the age of 47. She was born on February 17, 1973, in Hammond, Louisiana, the daughter of the late James Oliver Tycer Sr. and Robelia Smith Tycer. Kellie is survived by her daughter, Paris Williams; brothers, Jamie Tycer (Reba) and Shayne Tycer (Beth); nieces and nephews, Montana Baham (Sammy), Jocelyn Robinson (Joseph), Chance Tycer, Shayna Tycer, and Laton Tycer (Bess); great niece and nephews, Samantha and Londen Baham, Jaxon Robinson, and Aiden and Caden Tycer; as well as numerous cousins. Family and friends will be received at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 N. Morrison Blvd, Hammond, Louisiana 70401 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. A Funeral Service will be held at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home - Hammond, on Saturday at 11:00 am, with Pastor David Fairburn officiating. Interment will follow at Loranger Community Cemetery in Loranger, Louisiana. Face masks are mandatory to attend any visitation or service at the funeral home and we ask that you maintain a respectful distance with the family. Thank you for your cooperation. An on-line guest book is available at www.harrymckneely.com.