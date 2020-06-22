A Mass of Christian Burial for Kelly Ann Falcon will be held at 10 am on Wednesday at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church Prairieville. Interment will follow at Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Mausoleum Donaldsonville. Kelly was born on May 4, 1957 and departed from this life on Sunday June 21, 2020 at her home in Prairieville. She was a loving wife and mother to her family, who spent her life caring for others. Kelly made a significant impact on so many lives through her career as a childcare provider. Kelly often wore her Purple and Gold; and enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren at every opportunity. She is preceded in death by her father Kelly A. Falcon and her mother Myrtle "Minnie" Ourso. Survivors include her husband Louis Edward Falcon; children Jody Falcon (Lindsey) their children Alexis and Avery; Gina Sagona (Mark) their children Josie, Sydnee, and PEYTON; Britni Burleigh (Brandon) their children Logan, Braden, and Rylan; siblings Dale, and Teri Falcon, and Janet Diez. Serving as pallbearers will be LANCE Blouin, Seth Falcon, Justin Brooks and John Falcon III; honorary pallbearers will be LOGAN Guthrie, Peyton Sagona, Braden, and Rylan Guthrie. A celebration gathering will be held 2 pm until 6 pm at The Venue St Amant; floral offering is requested to be sent to The Venue in a home arrangement or plant. Special thank you to Jessica Dunaway, with Heart of Hospice, for blessing Kelly with exceptional care and support in her final days. The Falcon family is being served by Church Funeral Services.

