Or Copy this URL to Share
Kelly "Guitar Kelly" Green, a resident of Zachary, LA departed this life Friday, June 19, 2020. He was 78 and a retired Heavy Equipment Operator. He loved playing his guitar! Visitation will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, from 9am until Funeral Services at 11am at Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church 24497 Cook Rd. Slaughter, LA 70777. Rev. Tyrone Johnson, officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery. He is survived by his wife Bobby Green; 3 daughters Darlene Green, Jessica Green, and Felicia Green-Snowden; 1 son Anthony Green; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
(225) 683-5222
