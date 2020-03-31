Kelly H. Bowlin, 84, native of Amite County, Ms. passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 10, 1936, at home in Amite County, the son of Joe Case Bowlin and Lena Bell Mitchell Bowlin. He was a longtime resident of Baker, LA. worked with the Baton Rouge Fire Department for thirty-two years, and was district chief. He is survived his wife Jewell Bowlin; two sons, Daniel Thomas Bowlin and his wife Nicole, and Bruce Wayne Bowlin; one sister, Rhodalene B. Eads and her husband Andrew; one brother Rev. Gary Bowlin and his wife Norma, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents. Graveside services are at Hillcrest Cemetery in Baker, La.