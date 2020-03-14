Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelsey Lee White. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Kelsey Lee White (age 32), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away February 9th at 12:41 am CST after an 8 year, hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family, partner, and his immediate family when she passed from this earthly life. Kelsey was born on July 1st 1987 in Ft. Wayne, IN, with a full head of black hair. She attended grade schools in Redford, MI, Lafayette, IN and South Bend, IN and was a 2005 graduate of John Adams High School, South Bend, IN. In High School, Kelsey was a Cheerleader (4yrs), Class President (3yrs), Sports Editor of "The Tower" school newspaper, and an honor roll student. In 2005 she enrolled at Louisiana State University (LSU) where she spent the first few weeks of her first freshman semester aiding the Red Cross after hurricane Katrina. At LSU she was chosen as an LSU Ambassador, and quickly became a Geaux Tiger Superfan, being dubbed LSU's "Snow White." Kelsey was an honors student and graduated in 2009 with a BA in Mass Communication with emphasis in both Journalism and Film Making, and a minor in German. She was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Society. She worked as a Casting Director for the film industry at Caballero Casting, LLC and was a former actor for the 13th Gate Haunted House, winning several awards for creativity and professionalism. While landing small parts in made for TV series programs, she also starred in the film Liberia, an Edgar Allen Poe tale. Her work with the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Charity was her passion during her cancer battle. Kelsey leaves behind her partner, Garrett Franks of Baton Rouge, her mother Nancy L. White of South Bend, father Eugene D. White II and stepmother Janet Davis-White of White Lake, MI. Sisters Kyle E. White, and Karey J. White both of South Bend, IN. She especially loved her nieces Kaliana, Kensley, and Kerristen. She also leaves behind grandfather, Vernon V. White of South Bend and grandmother, Marjorie "Peggy" A. White of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Also surviving is Garrett's mother, Lisa Underwood and stepfather Carey Underwood of West Monroe, LA, his father Kevin Franks of Monroe, LA and brother Nate Franks, of West Monroe, LA. She also leaves behind loving aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and her dog Lucy. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Norma J. Smith, grandfather Eugene D. White I and her step grandmother Phyllis A. (Vern) White. Kelsey asked that we hold a "Celebration of Life" gathering for family and friends. It will be held on: March 20, 2020 at The Lake House of Baton Rouge, 12323 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Her family and many friends will also participate in the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk (postponed) on a future Saturday at Tiger Park (LSU), Baton Rouge, LA 70803 in Kelsey's honor. Please join us for this important charity event when a new date is confirmed. For more information, go to Kelsey Lee White (age 32), of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away February 9th at 12:41 am CST after an 8 year, hard fought battle with ovarian cancer. She was surrounded by her immediate family, partner, and his immediate family when she passed from this earthly life. Kelsey was born on July 1st 1987 in Ft. Wayne, IN, with a full head of black hair. She attended grade schools in Redford, MI, Lafayette, IN and South Bend, IN and was a 2005 graduate of John Adams High School, South Bend, IN. In High School, Kelsey was a Cheerleader (4yrs), Class President (3yrs), Sports Editor of "The Tower" school newspaper, and an honor roll student. In 2005 she enrolled at Louisiana State University (LSU) where she spent the first few weeks of her first freshman semester aiding the Red Cross after hurricane Katrina. At LSU she was chosen as an LSU Ambassador, and quickly became a Geaux Tiger Superfan, being dubbed LSU's "Snow White." Kelsey was an honors student and graduated in 2009 with a BA in Mass Communication with emphasis in both Journalism and Film Making, and a minor in German. She was a member of Omicron Delta Kappa Society. She worked as a Casting Director for the film industry at Caballero Casting, LLC and was a former actor for the 13th Gate Haunted House, winning several awards for creativity and professionalism. While landing small parts in made for TV series programs, she also starred in the film Liberia, an Edgar Allen Poe tale. Her work with the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Charity was her passion during her cancer battle. Kelsey leaves behind her partner, Garrett Franks of Baton Rouge, her mother Nancy L. White of South Bend, father Eugene D. White II and stepmother Janet Davis-White of White Lake, MI. Sisters Kyle E. White, and Karey J. White both of South Bend, IN. She especially loved her nieces Kaliana, Kensley, and Kerristen. She also leaves behind grandfather, Vernon V. White of South Bend and grandmother, Marjorie "Peggy" A. White of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Also surviving is Garrett's mother, Lisa Underwood and stepfather Carey Underwood of West Monroe, LA, his father Kevin Franks of Monroe, LA and brother Nate Franks, of West Monroe, LA. She also leaves behind loving aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, and her dog Lucy. She was preceded in death by her grandmother Norma J. Smith, grandfather Eugene D. White I and her step grandmother Phyllis A. (Vern) White. Kelsey asked that we hold a "Celebration of Life" gathering for family and friends. It will be held on: March 20, 2020 at The Lake House of Baton Rouge, 12323 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA from 6:00pm-9:00pm. Her family and many friends will also participate in the Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Walk (postponed) on a future Saturday at Tiger Park (LSU), Baton Rouge, LA 70803 in Kelsey's honor. Please join us for this important charity event when a new date is confirmed. For more information, go to www.Geauxteal.com , Team SnowWhite Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 14 to Mar. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close