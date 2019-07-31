Kelvin ""Dupaty"" Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in Thibodaux, LA. He was 30, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Private Funeral Services on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on 3152 Hwy 311, Houma, LA. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson of Labadieville, LA; father, Leonard Credit, Sr. of Woodville, MS; 1 son, Kelvyron Johnson of Labadieville, LA; 1 daughter, Kaven Johnson of Labadieville, LA; 1 step-daughter, Shylynn Jones; 1 sister, Raven Willoughby (Rev. Ronald) of Napoleonville, LA; 1 brother, Leonard Credit, Jr. of Donaldsonville, LA; Also, a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother; Carolyn Johnson; 1 son, Kellin Johnson; Maternal grandparents, Madeline and Herman Johnson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019