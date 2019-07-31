Kelvin "Dupaty" Johnson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kelvin "Dupaty" Johnson.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Missionary Baptist Church
3152 Hwy 311
Houma, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Kelvin ""Dupaty"" Johnson departed this life on Tuesday, July 29, 2019 in Thibodaux, LA. He was 30, a native and resident of Napoleonville, LA. Private Funeral Services on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019 at 11:00am at Christ Missionary Baptist Church on 3152 Hwy 311, Houma, LA. Interment in the church cemetery. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth Johnson of Labadieville, LA; father, Leonard Credit, Sr. of Woodville, MS; 1 son, Kelvyron Johnson of Labadieville, LA; 1 daughter, Kaven Johnson of Labadieville, LA; 1 step-daughter, Shylynn Jones; 1 sister, Raven Willoughby (Rev. Ronald) of Napoleonville, LA; 1 brother, Leonard Credit, Jr. of Donaldsonville, LA; Also, a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his mother; Carolyn Johnson; 1 son, Kellin Johnson; Maternal grandparents, Madeline and Herman Johnson. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA 985 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.