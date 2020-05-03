Kelvin Rashawn Thomas
1979 - 2020
Kelvin Rashawn Thomas was born on October 25, 1979 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Mary and the late John Thomas. He is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School Class of 1997. Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother Mary Thomas, four children, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and 5 nieces and nephews. Viewings will be held at Winfield Funeral Home on Tuesday May 5, 2020 from 9am to 11am, and a Graveside Service at 11am. Officiating Pastor Dr. Gerard A. Robinson Sr. of McKowen Missionary Baptist Church.

Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
