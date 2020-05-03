Kelvin Rashawn Thomas was born on October 25, 1979 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to Mary and the late John Thomas. He is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School Class of 1997. Kelvin leaves to cherish his memories a loving mother Mary Thomas, four children, 2 sisters, 1 brother, and 5 nieces and nephews. Viewings will be held at Winfield Funeral Home on Tuesday May 5, 2020 from 9am to 11am, and a Graveside Service at 11am. Officiating Pastor Dr. Gerard A. Robinson Sr. of McKowen Missionary Baptist Church.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 3 to May 5, 2020.