Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 (225)-687-1850 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Visitation 7:30 AM - 9:30 AM Wilbert Funeral Home - Plaquemine 24120 Railroad Avenue Plaquemine , LA 70764 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

"For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life." (John 3:16) Kendra passed away at her home in Plaquemine at the age of 65, surrounded by her family and friends. She was native of Plaquemine and touched the lives of many children in her years in the childcare industry. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine on Sunday, November 3rd, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, November 4th, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 10 a.m. with entombment to follow in Grace Memorial Park. Kendra is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry "Chubby" D. Landry of Plaquemine; four children, Corey Landry and wife Mandy of Brusly, Brandi Edwards and husband Gregory of Las Vegas, NV, Holly Hubbs and husband Brian "Tank" of Livingston, Quenten Pelas of Plaquemine; seven grandchildren, Maddie, Alaina, Nathan and Luke Landry, Andrew Edwards, Landry and Peyton Hubbs; two siblings, Chester Simpson Sr. and wife Shannon and Lester Simpson and wife Lisa, all of Plaquemine; numerous nieces and nephews; sister-in-law, Susan Simpson of Plaquemine; mother-in-law, Nettla M. Landry of Plaquemine; in-laws, Sylvia Burgess and husband William Richard, Lloyd "Poncho" Landry Jr., Steve Landry and wife Vicki, and Chad V. Landry and wife Jeanne. Kendra was preceded in death by her parents, Hollis Simpson Sr. and Margaret Chaisson Simpson; two brothers, Hollis Simpson Jr. and Johnny Simpson; father-in-law, Lloyd J. Landry Sr. Pallbearers will be her two brothers, three grandsons, son-in-law, Earl Devillier and Cullen Simpson. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Dodie Falcon, Carol Lewis and Earl Devillier, Comfort Care Hospice Staff, especially John, Michael, Jamie and Tremecia "T". Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 30 to Nov. 4, 2019

