Or Copy this URL to Share

Kendrell Parker passed on July 10, 2020,at the age of 36. He was the loving husband of Christe Parker and father of Kendrell, Keldrick, Kalisce and Kamryn. Viewing on July 18 from 9 am to 11 am, at Desselle Funeral Home, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr Dr. BR LA. 70802. Private Family Funeral Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store