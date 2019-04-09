Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth 'Bo' Sharp. View Sign

Kenneth Armond "Bo" Sharp, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at The Pearl Jamestown nursing home on April 6, 2019. Bo was born in Baton Rouge on January 23, 1941 and was a graduate of Woodlawn High School Class of 1959 where he was quarterback for the Panthers football team. He was a longtime businessman in Denham Springs, LA opening Sharp Printing and Signs in 1976 and continued in business for 40 years. He was a member of Kiwanis Club and Chamber of Commerce in Denham Springs at various times over the 40 years he was in business. His passion was boating and fishing and favorite times were spent with family and friends in the waters along the Gulf coast and Tickfaw and Amite rivers. He was happiest with fishing rod and beer in hand or watching his grandkids play sports and music. He will be remembered for his "Bo" attitude, love of music, laughter and sarcasm and always being ready to "cut a rug" dancing. He is preceded in death by his parents Robert J. and Hilda Whitehead Sharp, sister Linda Gray and husband Grady Gray, and nephews Jeff, Guy and Gary Gray. He leaves behind sister Valerie "Bootsy" Smith and husband Thad Smith, sister Sharon Crank and husband Leonard Crank, daughter Cherae Slater and husband Mike Slater, son Ken Sharp and wife Angel Boring Sharp, grandchildren Chase Sharp, Kendoll Sharp, Ian Slater, Nathan Sharp, Cruz Sharp and Silas Slater, niece Stephanie Brockman and husband Steve, nephews Shea Crank, Chad Smith, Scott Smith and wife Heather Heck Smith. Visitation will be at Seale Funeral Home In Denham Springs, Thursday, April 11 in the evening from 5-8 p.m. and Friday, April, 12 in the morning from 8-11 a.m. Funeral service will be following visitation on April 12 at Seale and burial will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

