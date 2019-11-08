Kenneth "Snoop" Coverson II, 39 and native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Monday, November 4th, 2019. He was an electrician helper. He was a graduate of Baker High School, Class of 1999. He will be survived by his father, Kenneth I; mother, Juliana Gibson Coverson; sons, Jordan Brumfield and Keon Coverson; siblings, Michelle Coverson, Kenneta Coverson, and Juanita Coverson; god parents, Stephanie Allen and Greg & Joyce Allen; grandmother, Geraldine Allen; and aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The visitation will be held at St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Avenue on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 12pm until religious service starting at 2pm. Celebrated by Rev. Maggie Dennis. Charles Mackey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019