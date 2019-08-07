Kenneth A. Jackson

Obituary
Kenneth A. Jackson entered into eternal rest on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the age of 66. Survived by his mother, Sisley Jackson; daughter, Hilaria Lodge; sisters, Alma Jackson and Cheryl Jackson; brother, Johnny Jackson, Jr.; granddaughter, Alleyah O. Lodge. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Visitation continues Friday, August 9, 2019 11:00 am until religious service at 1:00 pm, Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Rd., Baton Rouge, LA. Interment Asbury Community Cemetery, Clinton, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019
