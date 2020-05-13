After a number of health issues that started on Christmas 2019, Ken's long journey of illness unfortunately ended when he contracted the Covid-19 virus. He passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at the age of 71. He is survived by his wife ESTHER MARÍA WILSON and his brother ROBERT WILSON (Bob). Ken was born in Wiesbaden, Germany (US Arm Force Base) on June 17, 1948. Ken was a financial adviser at SagePoint Financial, photographer, Master Garden, Storyteller and teacher. Was also instrumental in creating a book "Louisiana Wildflower Guide". He was a long time member of LPS where he served as Field Trip Coordinator for several years. During his tenure, he worked diligently to find new and creative places for us to explore and was always eager and willing to help anyone who asked, and even some who didn't! He will be remembered and will be missed by his family and friends. The light of the Lord be with you beloved Ken! A Celebration of Life Service will be held on a later date at the Faith Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store