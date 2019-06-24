Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Andrew Fugler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Andrew Fugler will be 11 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Riverwood Family Funeral Service in Brookhaven, MS, with interment at Damascus Baptist Church Cemetery in Franklin County. Visitation begins 9 a.m. until time of service Saturday. Mr. Fugler, 64, of Brookhaven, ended his journey here on earth June 22, 2019. He began this life's journey August 13, 1954, born to William Birskey Fugler and Lessie Henry Fugler, whom have preceded him in death. Mr. Kenneth was retired from Law Enforcement, working as a Louisiana Correctional Officer for many years. He also worked with the Baton Rouge Zoo and was a Licensed Mississippi Gardener and a member of Damascus Baptist Church. Mr. Kenneth enjoyed several hobbies including gardening, hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be missed by all those who loved him. Preceding him in death are his parents and his first wife, Debbie Smith Fugler. Those left to hold his memory close to their hearts are, his wife, Wanda Gayle Fugler; daughters, Grace Pickering and Pamela Samson and husband, Kenneth; brother, Gary Fugler and wife, Stephanie; one grandson, Kenneth Charles Samson, Jr.; and a host of nieces and nephews and other loving family members and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Progressive Supranuclear Palsy Foundation in memory of Ken, Cure PSP, Inc. facebook.com/curepsp.foundation. Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com. Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 24 to June 29, 2019

